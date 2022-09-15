Chicago Bears defense told to 'block out' talk of Green Bay's struggles ahead of Sunday matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears continue to get ready for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, there's a clear message on the defensive side: Don't listen to any talk about issues for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense without receiver Davante Adams who left for Raiders in the offseason.

"Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom," said Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "The quarterback is a great leader and he will get them in shape. Block all that out."

"I don't think their scheme or concepts will be different," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "Clearly, the targets are different ... his comfort is no longer there. That don't mean nothing to us, them losing last week, or the way that they look ... all that talk. That don't mean nothing to us. We gotta win and we gotta play our game.

If rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson plays like he did in his first NFL start, that would help the cause. The converted wide receiver didn't look like the project he was supposed to be, getting 1.5 sacks against the 49ers.

"I knew I could do this from the jump, honestly," Robinson said. "Getting those sacks and making plays boosted my confidence. Just trying to piggy back on that, and continue to do that throughout the season."

When asked how he knew he could have such success, Robinson said "Practice."

He added, "Whatever we do during practice, it reflects on the field during the game. Like I've been telling people, I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. Most of the tackles I made were off of hustle."

On the injury front, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. didn't practice after participating in a limited fashion on Wednesday, so the chances fans see his NFL debut on Sunday appeared to have taken a hit.