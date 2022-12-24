Chicago Bears fans brave bone chilling temperatures for Christmas Eve game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downright bone chilling temperatures did not stop Chicago Bears fans from showing up for Saturday's Christmas Eve game.

It was not ideal conditions, but if Bears fans are anything, they are tough and devoted. And as CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports, they show up.

Before making his rounds around the world, Santa stopped by Soldier Field to watch the bears game, along with many other fans.

Dangerous temperatures did nothing to stop the pregame tailgate.

"There would literally have to be a tornado blowing through to keep us away. Thick or thin," said one fan.

At your typical pregame, you'll find grills, beer and friends, but in the east museum parking lot, there was love.

"We did get engaged today on the coldest day for the Bears game. Let's go," said Amy Curtin.

Daniel Naatz he knew he'd marry Amy after their fist date.

"She told me she was going to marry me the day she met me and it was love ever after," said Daniel.

"His two favorite things, the Bears and me," Amy said.

To brave the cold, layers is the name of the game.

Jason Hack said he had on about five layers. Paula Dillon had four.

"Probably like five or six. I don't know," said Dominic Papa.

"I have like, five pairs of pants on. Maybe like three or four on the top. But I do have whole case of handwarmers just in case," said Amy.

Layers are helpful when it comes to bearing the cold in these deep freeze temperatures, but what's even more helpful is friends, food and hot apple cider.

Whether you're a Bills fan or root for the Bears, the cold won't impact their team spirit.

"This is Chicago football, it's fine," said Jason Hack. "The colder it gets, the more snow we get, the windier it gets, it kind of gives us the upper hand. They come from the cold too, but it's Soldier Field."

But loyalty only goes so far. Many fans said they likely wouldn't stay the entire game because of the bitter cold.

