Caleb Williams becomes first Chicago Bear on Madden NFL cover for Madden NFL 27

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is on the cover of Madden NFL 27, the first Bear ever to be the face of the massively popular video game.

EA Sports made the announcement Thursday morning, writing that his "playoff victory and NFL Moment of the Year — his walk-off, game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass in overtime against the Green Bay Packers — make him one of the most compelling quarterbacks to watch in 2026."

Williams is on the game's standard edition cover in his signature jump-throw pose, and on the deluxe edition featuring the iconic crossed-arms celebration pose that earned him the nickname "Iceman." The deluxe cover photo also features Williams sporting a custom nail set featuring the EA Sports logo and other iconography.

Being featured on the game's cover is "like my childhood dream was coming true," Williams said. "I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game."

Williams and the 2025 Bears became synonymous with late-game theatrics last season, staging more than a handful of comeback victories to go with some dramatic comeback bids that came up just short — including their season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 17 regular-season games, Williams passed for a franchise-record 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season since being drafted first overall out of Southern California.st player in Bears history to earn that distinction.