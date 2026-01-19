Bears pack up for the season after OT loss to Rams in Divisional Round

It's not what Bears fans were hoping for, but the team was eliminated from the playoffs after the Rams scored the game-winning field goal in overtime during Sunday night's matchup.

The Bears spent Monday cleaning out their lockers after a heartbreaking end to what had been a special season.

Caleb Williams was reflective the day after and focused on attacking the offseason, while appreciating the impact this team had on the city of Chicago.

"I do take pride in it. It's really cool, honestly, to be able to have those small things like that. Just being able to have the city behind you. You lose that game, and you walking out of that game, and the fans stand up and cheer and roar in a tough moment, it goes a long way," Williams said.

"We have ignited a belief, from the city into this team that this city believes in this team," Kevin Byard said. I've been saying Chicago deserves a winner, and just hoping that we gave this city something to be proud about."

Byard is one of the more important free agents to be on the Bears roster, that should be bringing back a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. That will include Caleb Williams in his second year in Ben Johnson's offense, saying he expects to play in many more big games in the future.