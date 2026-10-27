Bears fans find forgotten grave of legend Bill George in Barrington cemetery

In a northwest suburban cemetery, a history buff's love for the past leads to an unexpected discovery.

That find has now become a long-overdue tribute to a Chicago Bears legend.

At the Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, Illinois, a small group gathers to honor the legend.

Bill George's grave had gone unnoticed for years.

"Before Butkus, before Buffon, before Singletary, before Urlacher, there was Bill George," said Kevin Pokorny.

The eight-time pro bowler and Hall of Famer helped revolutionize the linebacker position, starring for the Chicago Bears from 1952 to 1965.

Pokorny, who lives nearby, discovered No. 61's final resting place and began bringing his son.

On a recent visit, they noticed something was missing.

"A few years ago, somebody had taken the marker off of Bill's gravesite, the Hall of Fame marker," Pokorny said.

He and his friend, fellow Bears fan Kevin Carter, contacted the Pro Football Hall of Fame and worked to get it replaced.

They sent a replacement marker and Kevin and I went out and glued it back on and cemented it," Porkorny said.

They have since returned with some pals to celebrate what would have been George's 97th birthday. What began as one fan's curiosity has become a promise that a Bears legend won't be forgotten.

"Nobody is taking care of the site no more, so that's us," Porkorny said.

The group plans to add more fans and meet every year on George's birthday on Oct. 27.