Chicago Bears announce full schedule for 2026 season

The Chicago Bears' full schedule for the upcoming season is out, featuring a season-opening road matchup against the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers.

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze starred in the team's release announcement video, imitating popular painter Bob Ross to present the team's "Happy Little Matchups."

The Bears have nine home games, and eight road games, with seven nationally televised games, five of them in prime time. They'll travel to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Christmas Day. It's only the third time the Bears have played on Christmas Day, and each time it's been against the Packers.

They'll play the defending AFC champion New England Patriots at Soldier Field in Week 7 on Thursday Night football, and the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 8 on Monday Night Football.

Their bye week will be in Week 10, between home matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

They wrap up their season with three consecutive division matchups, at home against the Packers in Week 16, at home against the Lions in Week 17, and on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18

Coming off the NFC North title in 2025, the Bears face the toughest schedule of the season, based on their opponents' performance last year. The Bears' upcoming opponents had a combined .550 winning percentage last season.

Seven teams on the Bears' schedule made the playoffs in 2025, including the Packers, who they play twice. Their division also is the toughest in the NFL, with all four NFC North teams finishing above .500 in 2025 – the only division to have every team finish the season with a winning record.

Here's the full schedule:

Week 1: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, noon CT on Sept. 13

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, noon CT on Sept. 20

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, Monday Night Football, 7:15 pm CT on Sept. 28 on ABC and ESPN

Week 4: New York Jets at Chicago Bears, noon CT on Oct. 4

Week 5: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 pm CT on Oct. 11

Week 6: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, on Oct. 18

Week 7: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, Thursday Night Football, 7:15 pm CT on Oct. 22 on Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, Monday Night Football, 7:15 pm CT on Nov. 2 on ESPN

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, Sunday Night Football, 7:20 pm CT on Nov. 8 on NBC

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, noon CT on Nov. 22

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, noon CT on Thanksgiving Day on CBS and Paramount+

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears on Dec. 6

Week 14: Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins on Dec. 13

Week 15: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 19, on CBS and Paramount+

Week 16: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, noon CT on Christmas Day on Netflix

Week 17: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 3:25 pm CT on Jan. 3

Week 18: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, TBD

The dates and times of certain games on the Bears' schedule are subject to change under the NFL's flex scheduling rules.