Bears take Iowa center Logan Jones with 57th overall pick in 2nd round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears selected Iowa center Logan Jones on Friday night with the 57th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Hawkeyes, Jones was a 2025 All-American and three-time All Big Ten selection. He also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center in 2025.

The last time they had the No. 57 pick in the draft, the Bears selected Hall of Fame kick returner Devin Hester.

After picking Jones, the Bears traded the No. 60 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 3rd round pick (No. 69 overall) and a 5th round pick (No. 144 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

WIth the first of their two 3rd round picks, the Bears took Stanford tight end Sam Roush, considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the draft. He'll join Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, arguably giving the Bears the best run-blocking trio of tight ends in the NFL.

The 6-foot-6, 267-pound tight end was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2025, with 49 receptions (tied for 7th among FBS tight ends) for 545 yards (10th among FBS tight ends) and two touchdowns. He had 119 receptions for 1,201 yards and four touchdowns in 48 games in four years at Stanford.

In the 1st round on Thursday, the Bears selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with the 25th overall pick.

The Bears finished the 2025 season with an 11-6 record to take the NFC North title, and beat the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs before falling to the L.A. Rams in the divisional round.

Here are the Bears' remaining picks in the 2026 NFL Draft: