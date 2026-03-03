Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman to retire from NFL at age 27

Center Drew Dalman, one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, has informed the Chicago Bears he is retiring from the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dalman informed the team of his sudden decision to retire at the age of 27. The specific reason for his retirement is not yet clear.

Dalman's decision comes as a shock after signing a three-year $42 million contract last March and playing at an extremely high level in 2025.

He arrived with guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney as Chicago sought to shore up protection for Williams and elevate a downtrodden running game. Dalman's entrance into the lineup was integral to the Bears completing both of those goals.

He is coming off his first Pro Bowl nod in his first season with the Bears. Before joining Chicago last year, Dalman played his first four seasons in the NFL on the Atlanta Falcons.

Dalman played every offensive snap as the starting center, allowing only one sack, one QB hit, and 24 pressures in 17 games, with only three penalties in 1,154 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, grading out at 77.5, 6th best among 40 centers.

The loss of Dalman leaves the Bears with a significant hole in the middle of an otherwise stellar offensive line, and at an essential position for head coach Ben Johnson's offensive scheme to function smoothly, making a new center a likely top priority for general manager Ryan Poles in free agency and/or the NFL Draft in April.

According to NFL Media NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, free agent center Tyler Biadasz will visit the Bears after being released by the Washington Commanders. Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer reports the Bears also have been looking into Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who is set to become a free agent.