Man shot while riding in car on Chicago's West Side

Elyssa Kaufman
A man was shot while riding in a car on Chicago's West Side on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said just before 11:20 p.m., a 24-year-old man was riding in a car in the 5200 block of W. Chicago when someone on the street fired multiple shots. 

Police said the man was shot in the right eye and was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

No further details were available. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.  

