Chicago Auto Show hosting annual black-tie preview event for charity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show was hosting its First Look for Charity event on Friday at McCormick Place.

Several organizations will benefit from the preview of this year's show, including Lurie Children's Hospital, Advocate Health Care, Habitat for Humanity, and more.

One non-profit is hoping the big night will have a big impact.

Getting a reception room ready can get complicated, and Steve Napleton was doing his best on Friday.

He admitted his job is easier than the setup downstairs at the Chicago Auto Show, the biggest and longest-running car show in the nation.

"We're trying to get it done in an hour. They've probably been here for weeks," he said.

But with help from his family, the room is almost ready for a big night.

Of course, when the Chicago Auto Show opens, it'll be all about the cars, but the night before it's about the non-profits.

The First Look for Charity benefits 18 local non-profits. In years past, ticket sales from the black-tie event raised almost $3 million in a single night.

Napleton is founder of Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer, a non-profit named for his late daughter, who he described as "sassy and funny and sweet."

"My daughter, Violet, was 3 when she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, which is an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer," he said. "We lost her almost three years ago. It will be three years on February 26th."

The Violet Foundation raises money to fund cancer research and to support families with kids in treatment.

"Since we started 2 ½ years ago, we've helped 149 different families across the country," Napleton said.

Supporters are invited to a reception room at McCormick Place before the black-tie event; a night for nice cars and a good cause.

"We're having a little pre-party in this room at 6:00," Napleton said. "I think we're really having a big impact."

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday, and runs through Feb. 17.