Chicago's "Arts In The Dark" Halloween Parade steps off on Saturday night

The 11th annual "Arts in the Dark" Halloween parade returns to the Loop on Saturday night.

The family-friendly parade will feature floats, puppets, and performances. The parade steps off on Randolph Street and continues along State Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closures in The Loop are expected to begin Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said for the first time, the parade will feature "8 Creative Guilds made up of creative professionals from different organizations who will unite to represent their respective fields."

The groups include architects, photographers, writers, and theater professionals.

"Artists will bring a 50-foot cosmic serpent, a 40-foot glow worm, a motorized bathtub, and 16 giant skeletons into the mix," organizers said in a written release.