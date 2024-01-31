Chicago recording artists raise their voices and awareness towards relief efforts in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some international artists are lending their voices to a project aimed at raising awareness - and funds - toward relief in war-torn Gaza.

And it's all being produced at a recording studio on Chicago's northwest side. The album, which has yet to be titled, will be released next month.

When it drops, all proceeds from streaming will go toward rebuilding efforts in Gaza.

"Not everybody may know what's going on, but if we could get their foot to tap first. The message would come later," said artist and executive producer Eddy Mack.

It's a message of hope being engineered inside a Jefferson Park recording studio where the plight of the Palestinian people takes center stage.

Eddy Mack, an artist and the executive producer of the collective project, brings together a roster of diverse artists. Some artists are from Chicago. Others were from around the world... to create an album that raises awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"We selected the avengers of the movement. We have pop, hip-hop, house, R&B, drill music, you name it," Mack said.

"It's dope to see all of the different communities come together. Even in our Palestinian, Egyptian, Sudanese, Black, Mexican. Like all coming together in one space," said co-engineer Bodhi.

One of those artists, Norhan from Orland Park, contributes the deeply personal track "Don't Cry Love." It's an ode to the Palestinians who've endured so much.

"Obviously, we will never feel exactly what the people of Palestine feel. But I want this music, for people to really feel from what's happening and do something," Norhan said.

Their advocacy through music is already gaining traction on social media.

Giving a voice to a people who they said have been dehumanized in a conflict that has already taken more than 26,000 Palestinian lives.

"We want to open people's eyes and we want the support. We want to make a change," Mack said.