Chicago area World War II veterans board special flight to New Orleans to visit National WWII Museum

Chicago veterans travel to World War II Museum in New Orleans

Chicago veterans travel to World War II Museum in New Orleans

Chicago veterans travel to World War II Museum in New Orleans

A group of Chicago-area veterans traveled to New Orleans Wednesday to see for themselves a museum built in their honor.

The Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines make these trips happen four times a year. The latest trip's veterans received a big sendoff at O'Hare International Airport.

People at O'Hare are always on the move. But travelers stop when there is a parade with bagpipers in the terminal — as there was for the veterans.

"I think it's amazing," one woman said. "We should always celebrate our veterans."

Eleven veterans from the Chicago area met at the same gate. Outside, there was a plane reserved for men who served in World War II.

One of the veterans was 99-year-old John Rickerd, who was 17 when he enlisted as a U.S. Marine.

"It brings back an awful lot of memories," Rickerd said.

Rickerd eventually shared those memories with his son, Mark.

"Did a tour of duty in the Pacific, and ended up climbing Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima — hence my hero," Mark Rickerd said of his father.

"And I often think of all the men we left behind," added John Rickerd. "I mean the real, I think, number one heroes are those men who didn't come back."

Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines, vets who served together traveled for free.

"A very special trip where we will take World War II veterans, pair them up with high school students, and take them to the World War II Museum in New Orleans," said Randy Stillinger, manager of military and veterans' initiatives for American Airlines.

John Rickerd said he was looking forward to visiting the National WWII Museum, which he called "so beautiful."

The three-day trip to New Orleans will also be an opportunity to make connections.

"The ability for him to develop camaraderie with his peers, his World War II veteran peers, it's hard to describe," said Mark Rickerd.

As the members of the Greatest Generation boarded the flight and left their gate behind, it spoke volumes that they traveled with gratitude.

"It's so exciting to be here and be a part of this," said John Rickerd.