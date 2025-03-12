Nonprofit turns Chicago area teen cancer survivor's story into music

As Stevie Wonder sang nearly half a century ago, "Music is a world within itself, with a language we all understand."

It can tell a story too, and a Chicago area pediatric cancer survivor had her story turned into a musical composition —which was performed before an enrapt audience Tuesday night in Skokie, Illinois.

Ky Larkin, 14, wrote the story, "The State Champs," at home in Huntley with her three siblings — Kelz, Koco, and Knoxx. All four kids compete in wrestling, so naturally, that is what they wrote about — superpowers and battling a worthy opponent.

Battling a serious opponent was something Ky had to do in real life — and in a way far more serious than a wrestling match.

"She was diagnosed in December of 2023 with germinoma brain cancer," said Megan Larkin. "She did go through six cycles of chemotherapy and then 30 cycles of radiation therapy."

Ky won her fight.

"I got to ring the bell on September 17 for beating cancer and being done with chemotherapy and radiation," she said.

Before that ringing moment, the Larking family got a call.

"An organization called Sing Me a Story reached out," said Megan Larkin.

The nonprofit finds kids in need and relies on their creativity to start a story. It's hard to improve upon the genius of a kid's imagination, but what about adding a little music?

"I believe in the power of music in storytelling 100%," said Joe Sandy, a student composer at Illinois State University.

Sing Me a Story connected Sandy with the orchestra and choir at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect. They prepared for months for the concert Wednesday night at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, at 9501 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie.

"This music is here to uplift her and to inspire her to greatness," said Sandy.

The music was inspired by Ky and her imagination. In the orchestral composition, Notes replaced the words and illustrations from "The State Champs" — but Ky could still hear it as her story, sounding better than ever before.

"That was awesome," she said. "Like, I got chills."