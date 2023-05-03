8 Chicago area students step into the winner's circle for sneaker design project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- These sneakers weren't designed by Nike, Reebok or Adidas.

They came straight from the imagination of students. Out of hundreds of drawings, eight talented local students saw their designs become reality.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was in Hazel Crest for the big reveal.

These students are getting a first look at shoes they designed, creations that came from their minds.

"I was shocked. I was happy," said 11-year-old sixth grader Jaleah Williams who goes to the Jesse White Learning Academy.

"I never had my own shoe designed before," added 14-year-old Jarvis Williams, an eighth grader from the Jesse White Learning Academy

"They look really nice and it was better than I thought," said 11-year-old Valerie Rodriguez, a sixth grader at the Barack Obama Learning Academy.

This is the third year Jesse White Learning Academy art teacher Ben Salus has done Concept to Kicks.

"I wanted to show them that if they have a really good idea, that they can have what they thought of in their hands," Salus said.

This year, they had eight grand prize winners from different schools. Four students from Barack Obama Learning Academy and four from Jesse White Learning Academy.

The theme this year is "Authentic Culture Experiences." Isabella Simington's shoes represent world peace.

"The world is kind of split into two and people are joining gangs and stuff. And they want to attack other people. And make other people feel bad about themselves," said Simington, a fifth grader.

Anthony Amos, a sneaker artist, took their designs and brought them to life on these Jordan's. He says it took six weeks to design eight pairs of sneakers.

"I have to find real world reference to what these drawings are. It's not even about interpretation. It's about impact," Amos said.

"I want to say thank you to him. Because I never had anyone do nothing like this for me," said 14-year-old eighth grader Briasia Baces.

Roman Lopez said these sneakers are meaningful to him and his family.

"I like soccer and my dad has been by my side ever since I joined soccer," said 13-year-old seventh grader Roman Lopez of the Jesse White Learning Academy.

Students at Jesse White Learning Academy created a mural depicting students and what they've learned in class. This will be presented during their graduation ceremony.

Mr. Salus said the project will be expanded each year.



