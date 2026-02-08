These Chicago-area football players will be competing in Super Bowl LX on Sunday

Players will be suiting up for the biggest games of their careers on Sunday night at Super Bowl LX.

Some of them have roots in Chicago.

From family to high school coaches, they all expressed pride knowing that those players will be representing their communities on one of the biggest stages in sports.

The Seattle Seahawks' Julian Love, Rylie Mills, and Eric Saubert, along with the New England Patriots' Robert Spillane, all trace their football beginnings to Chicagoland high schools.

Spillane at Fenwick, Saubert at Hoffman Estates, Love at Nazareth Academy, and Mills at Lake Forest.

"Had the opportunity to play text with his folks and him the other day, and his folks yesterday, and their, they said this is unbelievable," said Chuck Spagnoli, head football coach at Lake Forest High School.

Spagnoli coached Mills before the defensive tackle went on to Notre Dame and then the NFL.

Athletic Director Tim Burkhalter said Mills' work ethic in high school has carried into his professional career.

"Cuz he's prepared, he's a hard worker, and, like I said, I think that discipline served him well here, served him well at Notre Dame, and obviously now in the pros," he said.

As for how they are feeling seeing a former student-athlete who once roamed the halls achieve this kind of success.

"It's the best part of your job, as a coach or a teacher," Spagnoli said.

"All of us sitting on the couch at home are just going to be excited to see him out there in uniform, on the big stage, and pulling for him to win," Burkhalter said.

The family of Seahawks safety Julian Love also shared their excitement.

"Nerves in the form of excitement. We're really just excited that he's made it to this level. It's exciting for him, it's exciting for our entire family," said older sister Devinne Love.

She is in the Bay Area with other family members to cheer on her brother. She said the foundations within his family and community in Chicago have helped propel him to success in the NFL.

"Julian growing up, just being part of such a strong familial culture just helped with how he treats his teammates and how he treats people in the community too," she said.

Devinne said while his brother is focused on winning, he's looking to do so with pride for his hometown.

"He's locked into the game, but he's thinking about all those things and knowing that he wants to make Chicago proud, for sure," she said.