Chicago area parking garage workers ratify new contract

Chicago parking garage workers have ratified a new contract one day after reaching a tentative deal that ended a four-day strike.

Workers went on strike Tuesday after the union voted down the company's latest offer for a new contract on Monday. The previous contract expired on Saturday.

Teamsters Local 727 accused the parking companies of refusing to bargain in good faith and engaging in unfair labor practices.

On Friday afternoon, the union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Chicago Parking Association, which represents parking companies SP Plus/Metropolis, LAZ Parking, Interpark, ABM, Imperial/Reimagine Parking, Legacy Parking, ACE, Peoples Auto Park, Advance Parking, Metro Valet, Park Plus, Pioneer Parking, Vargas, Secure Parking, and Windy City Parking Services.

The union, in a statement on Saturday, said the agreement "gives members both fair and equitable wage and benefit increases and more job protections."

Teamsters Local 727 represents approximately 1,200 workers for 15 parking companies in the Chicago area, including parking lots and garages at O'Hare and Midway airports and Soldier Field.

The strike ended before Sunday's game at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.