Gray skies continue with mild temperatures in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies continue in the Chicago area, but there may be a peek of sunshine late Monday.

Otherwise, temperatures will stay mild, and rain chances are scarce.

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Expect clouds early Monday and then partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, then the remainder of the week will be dry. Highs stay in the 40s and lows will be stuck in the 30s.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 30

MONDAY: Clouds early, the partly cloudy. HIGH: 43

EXTENDED: Slight chance of showers Tuesday. Dry remainder of the week. Highs stay in the 40s. Lows in 30s.

