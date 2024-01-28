Watch CBS News
Gray skies continue with mild temperatures in Chicago area

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies continue in the Chicago area, but there may be a peek of sunshine late Monday. 

Otherwise, temperatures will stay mild, and rain chances are scarce. 

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees. 

Expect clouds early Monday and then partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach 43 degrees. 

There will be a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, then the remainder of the week will be dry. Highs stay in the 40s and lows will be stuck in the 30s. 

FORECAST: 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 30

MONDAY: Clouds early, the partly cloudy. HIGH: 43

EXTENDED: Slight chance of showers Tuesday. Dry remainder of the week. Highs stay in the 40s. Lows in 30s. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 4:25 PM CST

