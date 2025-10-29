Chicago area farmers brace for impact of looming halt in food stamp funding

The ongoing federal government shutdown could end food stamp coverage for millions of Americans on Saturday; and Chicago area food banks, food pantries, and the people relying on them are bracing for impact.

Another group at the very start of the food chain also is watching and waiting to see what happens: farmers.

Sprawling on the western edge of the Green City Market farmers market in Lincoln Park, staff at the stand for Nichols Farm could soon see a change at checkout, where they have a lot of customers using federal SNAP benefits.

"I think we're the biggest recipient of all the vendors," said Nichols Farm employee Steve Freeman.

SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — helps nearly 2 million Illinois residents buy fresh, local food.

But with federal funding for the program set to stop on Nov. 1 amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, both shoppers and farmers have been bracing for the impact.

"I just had a woman who bought five apples with her last Link, and she's like, I need to buy the rest of what I had, and I'm assuming it's for that exact reason," Freeman said.

Finn's Ranch founder and owner Alex Finn, who has been part of the Lincoln Park farmers market for eight years, said SNAP adds up to a sizable part of their take-home.

"Ten percent of our income is huge; it's 10% of our income," he said.

With four more weeks of sales at the Green City Market farmers market in Lincoln Park, they're all wondering what it will mean for their customer base.

"I feel like farmers are really forgotten about in SNAP benefits. It affects so many people, and it really affects our local food system," Green City Markets executive director Letisha Steele said.

Green City Market runs a program where SNAP recipients can triple their buying power by spending with small vendors.

Pulling out her stash hours before wrapping up for the day, Finn had a stack of vouchers – money that they rely on to keep them going through the winter and to plan out their offerings next spring.

"I think the ripple effect is going to be, we're going to start feeling it as it the month keeps coming," she said.

Wednesday was the last Green City Market farmers market before SNAP funding is halted, and vendors said they're not sure what Saturday's market will look like.

Green City Market staff said they're working on fundraisers that could keep their benefit match program going with the help of private partners.