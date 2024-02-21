Chicago area gets clouds and rain going into the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An area of low pressure will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight across parts of the area, with the best chance for storms south of I-80.

Some storms could be strong with small hail.

Rain chances will decrease by midday Thursday, then expect some clearing and cooler temperatures in the mid-50s for the afternoon.

Much colder air will arrive behind this system, with highs only in the low 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday.

After a chilly Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the 50s on Sunday, 60s on Monday, and around 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 42.

Thursday: Morning rain, thunder possible south. Decreasing clouds and cooler in the afternoon. High 56, low 50s lakeside.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 42, upper 30s lakeside.

