Chicago area gets clouds and rain going into the weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunshine followed by clouds
Sunshine followed by clouds 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An area of low pressure will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight across parts of the area, with the best chance for storms south of I-80. 

Some storms could be strong with small hail. 

Rain chances will decrease by midday Thursday, then expect some clearing and cooler temperatures in the mid-50s for the afternoon.

Much colder air will arrive behind this system, with highs only in the low 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday. 

After a chilly Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the 50s on Sunday, 60s on Monday, and around 70 degrees on Tuesday. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 42. 

Thursday: Morning rain, thunder possible south. Decreasing clouds and cooler in the afternoon. High 56, low 50s lakeside.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 42, upper 30s lakeside.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 4:02 PM CST

