Chicago Archdiocese says CPS has restored funding for students with disabilities in Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Chicago said Chicago Public Schools is restoring funding for students with disabilities in Catholic schools starting Monday.

Last week, the archdiocese accused CPS of abruptly pulling the funding from only Catholic schools before the school year ended, even questioning if the district had mismanaged money and if the district was targeting their religious schools.

But CPS disputed those accusations, saying in a statement that they had told the archdiocese in multiple meetings that they were spending federal funds too fast and were on track to run out before the end of the school year.

In a statement, the archdiocese said CPS will restore special education instructional services starting Monday, April 20, and last through the Friday before Memorial Day.

"The Archdiocese looks forward to working with CPS in the months ahead to ensure that students with disabilities receive the academic support they need and deserve, whether they attend public or nonpublic schools," the statement said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPS for comment and is waiting to hear back.