Chicago Archdiocese accuses CPS of abruptly ending funding for students with disabilities

The Chicago Archdiocese is accusing Chicago Public schools of abruptly pulling funding for students with disabilities in Catholic schools.

Archdiocese officials said in a statement that Friday is suddenly the last day more than 800 students with disabilities will receive federally funded instructional support at their schools. The support includes tutoring and other special needs academic support services.

The archdiocese is claiming these programs were only pulled from Catholic schools, saying they are "not aware of any other non-public school system or individual school, religious or secular, whose IDEA services are being terminated." IDEA refers to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which provides the federal funding for the services.

Cardinal Blase Cupich blasted the city's school district, writing in the statement, "We cannot allow this shocking and unjust action by CPS to stand, not only given its affront to Catholics, but even more so since that injustice disenfranchises the students we serve."

Church leaders are even questioning if the public school district mismanaged Monday. They said they have been in contact with new CPS CEO Dr. Macquline King, but their "written ant telephone efforts have not yielded a response."

CBS News Chicago has been in contact with the CPS media team since Wednesday to explain what happened with the Catholic schools' special ed funding, and still have not received a response.