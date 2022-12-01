Watch CBS News
Chicago announces $40 million in grants to local businesses, nonprofits

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced $40 million in city grants going to at least 60 neighborhood businesses and nonprofits.

The community development grants range from $12,000 to $5 million each. They're going to local restaurants, theaters, and service providers.

"We're hear to empower our local entrepreneurs and community organizations to bring their projects to life and enrich the lives of everyone who will be impacted by the good works that will be done," she said.

The 60 recipients were chosen based on project readiness, location, community impact and neighborhood needs.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:22 PM

