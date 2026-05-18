Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner to discuss lawsuit against city over ethics violation claims

Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) was set Monday to discuss details of a lawsuit against the City of Chicago over an Ethics Ordinance violation of which he ultimately cleared.

In 2023, the Chicago Board of Ethics fined Gardiner $20,000, after finding probable cause he violated the city's ethics ordinance by retaliating against a constituent who frequently criticized him.

The board backed a finding by city's inspector general's office, which determined Gardiner "directed City employees to issue unfounded citations for overgrown weeds and rodents to the home of a constituent who had been publicly critical of the alderperson."

The inspector general's report said he went ahead with plans to have the constituent cited, even after being told the plants in his yard were legal. Those citations could have cost his constituent $600, but they were ultimately thrown out by a judge.

Gardiner appealed the Board of Ethics' ruling and the board later cleared him of any wrongdoing, after an administrative law judge determined the city "failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence" that Gardiner was not liable for any ethics violations.

Last week, Gardiner filed a lawsuit against the city, the Chicago Board of Ethics, and the Chicago Office of the Inspector General. He claimed the ethics case against him was an effort by the city, the board, and former Inspector General Deborah Witzburg "to harass, punish, and drive him out of elected office."

Gardiner will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to share more details on the lawsuit.