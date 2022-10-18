Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun Monday afternoon, CBS 2 has learned.

Curtis, 54, was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood when it discharged and struck him in the left wrist, CBS 2 has learned. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

He has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, CBS 2 has learned.

Curtis has served as alderman since 2015.