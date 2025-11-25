Chicago airports could see nearly 2 million passengers for Thanksgiving travel

The Thanksgiving travel rush is officially underway, and Chicago airports expect to see record numbers of travelers this week.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said O'Hare and Midway will see nearly 2 million passengers this week with O'Hare handling more than 1.6 million alone. That's a 10% increase from last year.

American Airlines is adding nearly 40% more flights out of O'Hare this Thanksgiving.

Chicago-based United Airlines expects to move 6.6 million passengers nationwide, calling this its busiest Thanksgiving ever.

Sunday is shaping up to be the peak with both the airport and airlines.

Chicago Department of Aviation says while travelers may still be wary following the shutdown, most delays and cancellations over the past week have been weather-related.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive early, check TSA wait times, and book parking ahead of time.