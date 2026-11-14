Cancellations, delays continue Saturday at Chicago airports after nationwide ground stop

Airlines and airports are still getting back on their feet after an unprecedented nationwide ground stop that occurred on Friday.

Now, flyers in Chicago are still dealing with the aftermath of hundreds of cancellations.

"We were stuck on the tarmac for four and a half hours," said Gerard Hill.

People, like Hill, are eager to find their luggage.

"So, we don't know where our bag is at – is it going to the final destination or is it still here?" he said.

Dan Schmitz says he's not sure where his bags are either. He's been trying to get home to Milwaukee from Miami for 28 hours and got stuck in Nashville.

"I hopped onto a Greyhound and took the overnight, and we ran into a bunch of issues along the road."

After the ground stop was issued for nearly five hours on Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the fault lies with a contractor, L3 Harris, in a remote location. That's where he says they were working on telecommunication lines — modernizing them from copper wire to fiber.

"The work happening was due to the age of the copper wire that we were replacing. It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued," Duffy said.

He says somehow air traffic control routers were flooded with connections, and airplanes had radar feed disrupted.

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said that, over the course of 45 minutes, the cause of the instability was undetermined, at which point around 3:45 p.m. Friday prompted the ground stop.

"Was it incompetence? Meaning, was it user error or faulty from L3 Harris? Or did they install a faulty router?" Duffy said.

While the administration investigates what happened, others like Hill and Schmitz say their experience was scarring enough.

"I would like to sit not on a bus seat and maybe not a plane for quite a while," Schmitz said.

"From last night, I don't think I even want to get on a plane after this," Hill said.

Secretary Duffy says it was not a cyberattack and it had nothing to do with the Microsoft outage from earlier this week. He says they expect air travel to be back to normal Sunday, with no delays or issues for holiday travel with Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks.

According to FlightAware, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, O'Hare had 283 cancellations and 370 delays, while at Midway, there were 30 cancellations and 15 delays.

The FAA says 70% of the communications system has been upgraded from copper to fiber.

The Trump administration is asking Congress for $50 billion to modernize the system.