Chicago Aikikai in West Town builds community through centuries old martial art

What started with just a handful of people trying to learn an ancient art turned into decades of study, and a community of people connected by their love of aikido.

In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, one dojo in West Town shares what keeps people practicing.

"It's a rush. It really is," said chief instructor Marsha Turner said laughing.

"It's a constant challenge," instructor Dwight Sora said.

"It's body, mind and spirit for me," instructor Qin Coe said.

They're talking about aikido—a Japanese martial art with roots hundreds of years old.

"You can interact with someone on the fly and adapt to the situation that you find yourself in," Turner said. "In a physical way, we also learn how to do that in an emotional and a mental way."

Turner is the chief instructor at Chicago Aikikai at 1444 W. Chicago Avenue. It's the oldest public aikido dojo, or learning center, in the Midwest.

"It's the people and the heart, I really think this place has a great heart, they are not just students they are a community," Turner said.

"This place was started on Clark Street by Wrigley Field," Sora said.

Sora is another instructor and the group's historian. The dojo is over 60 years old and was started by a group of Japanese Americans.

"1961 from what I've been told, they got together in a storefront basement, with no proper mat, one light bulb, and they tried to learn from a book, which is not the ideal way to learn," Sora said. "They eventually rented out a storefront and incorporated as Illinois Aikido Club, they got a real instructor, they became more formalized."

The dojo has been going ever since.

Sora feels its longevity is in part due to its adaptability.

"We approach aikido as a living art. We're trying to find out what is it within ourselves," he said.

While still honoring Japanese traditions—full of wisdom for modern lives.

"I've found that the precepts that I have learned in my physical practice carry over into my personal and professional life," Turner said.

"It's sophisticated movement and coordination. You have to be aware at all times, you have to be present and in the moment," instructor Rob Brose said.

"For me, it's the practice of the spirit of peaceful warrior, it's been way of life for me," Coe said.

Chicago Aikikai's lease in West Town is ending in June of 2026, so the dojo is looking for a new location right now.