Chicago high school students prepare farm-to-table Thanksgiving feast for senior citizens

Students at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences on Tuesday are creating a massive farm-to-table meal to serve about 400 senior citizens as part of an early Thanksgiving feast.

From preparing turkeys and side dishes to making centerpieces and setting up the school gym, every department is involved. The school has the only working farm in the city.

Animal science students raise turkeys and grow the vegetables that will be used in Tuesday evening's spread.

"I think they enjoy seeing the students come together, especially all the pathways work together, and they just get to come enjoy themselves, and also benefit from the students, talk to them too. We have nice conversations with them," Ag School student Laycha Sarante said.

South Side chefs will work alongside students throughout the day. The feast begins at 5 p.m.