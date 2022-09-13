Chicago activist sues for $700,000 claiming CPD covered up a deadly pedestrian accident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An activist is suing the Chicago Police Department (CPD) for more than $700,000 after he claims they're trying to cover up an officer involved pedestrian accident.

Martina Standley was struck by a CPD cruiser in November 2019. As officers were leaving a call, Stanley's leg somehow got trapped under a tire, knocking her to the pavement and pinning her under the car.

She died earlier this year.

William Calloway filed a FOID request in 2019 seeking police reports and recordings from the scene, but was denied. On Tuesday, a judge ruled in Calloway's favor and entered a default judgment against the police department.

"Not only the Chicago Police Department, but City Hall at large is not practicing transparency. The is not the transparency that I voted for when I voted for our mayor. This is not the transparency that we believe in," Calloway said.

Calloway will be back in court next week. He has already received $80,000 to cover his lawyer fees following Tuesday's ruling.