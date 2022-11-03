Chicago's Access Living receives $8M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted a Chicago nonprofit $8 million.

Access Living said it's the biggest gift it's ever received from an individual donor in its 42-year history. The nonprofit is a disability service and advocacy group, fighting for more inclusion for people with disabilities.

Access Living said it will use the money for its racial and health equity goals, and online efforts.

We are so honored to share that Access Living was the recipient of a record-breaking gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This $8M donation will help us tackle the most pressing issues currently facing the disability community in Chicago and beyond.https://t.co/X8KilcwScl — Access Living (@AccessLiving) November 3, 2022