Chicago's Access Living receives $8M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted a Chicago nonprofit $8 million.

Access Living said it's the biggest gift it's ever received from an individual donor in its 42-year history. The nonprofit is a disability service and advocacy group, fighting for more inclusion for people with disabilities.

Access Living said it will use the money for its racial and health equity goals, and online efforts.

