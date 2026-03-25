Chicago Academy for the Arts seeks donations to continue operations. Here's how to help.

The future of a West Side arts school with a storied history is uncertain after decades of operating in the red.

The Chicago Academy for the Arts, located at 1010 W. Chicago Ave., is committed to keeping its doors open. They said they have a plan, but will need some help.

Since 1990, the school has housed the city's next generation of artists. Inside, students study academics half the day, and the other half is spent pursuing their dreams.

"I want to be in musicals, of course, be in straight plays, be on camera," said senior James Sobota. "When I was approaching playing Danny Zucco, I couldn't. It was hard for me to get in the mindset of a 1959 kid and not a 2026 kid."

On this day, students were rehearsing "Grease."

"I'm learning what was happening in the world, what the culture was like, and just like having this, this really great academic education alongside the arts education just helps me thrive," Sobota said.

Historically, half of the student body receives financial aid. As of now, the school's operating budget is 60% philanthropic, through donations and grants. That math has become unsustainable.

"We want all students who want to be here who have the passion to be here to be able to come here," said head of the school Melinada Ronayne.

She became head of school less than a year ago. Ronayne and her board are making some changes to their business model so the school can thrive, though the changes aren't immediate.

"The problem right now is that we need that bridge to get to that point," she said. "About half a million dollars will get us through the end of this year and into next year."

At the only private school of its kind in Illinois, money isn't the only hurdle.

The students' production of "Grease" opens on Thursday and runs through April 2, but after that, the staff at the school is going to have to look for a new space, not just for their productions but for all their programming.

"Our lease is not being renewed, so we have the opportunity to find a new place," Ronayne said.

They have to move their mission somewhere else, so students of all majors, from theater and dance to jazz to visual arts, and others can still have a school to call home.

"I'm able to express myself and just be myself without fear of being judged or criticized or being made fun of," said junior Sophia Singleton. "Everybody's just at home here, and it is really a nice community."

Anyone looking to help can visit the donation page on the school's website.