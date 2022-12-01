Watch CBS News
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.

Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.

Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.

The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

