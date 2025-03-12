The Wieners Circle celebrates "312 Day" in Chicago

Concerts, giveaways, and more for 312 Day

It's "312 Day," a celebration of Chicago with deals and promotions throughout the city on Wednesday.

The iconic hot dog joint The Wieners Circle, on Clark Street, and Do312 are hosting a "312 Day" bash from 3:12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stop by for DJs, $3.12 hot dogs, and more festivities.

The bash will feature a Chicago-themed costume contest.

Other "312 Day" deals in the city include $3.12 drafts, Malort shots at Graystone Tavern, $3.12 popcorn and soda at the Music Box Theatre, and $3.12 cocktails and domestic beer at Hubbard Inn. Find a full list here.