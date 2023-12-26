Chicago kids play in annual holiday dodgeball tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of kids from the Southwest Side are spending the two days after Christmas working off all those holiday treats by playing dodgeball in Mount Greenwood.

The Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences is hosting the 19th Ward Holiday Dodgeball Tournament. All elementary school students in the ward were invited to compete in the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Teams are chosen at random each day and divided into age groups. Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said winning isn't the real goal.

"Kids spend too much time at home on videogames, not socializing, not interacting, and this today, our annual dodgeball tournament, they interact and meet new kids," O'Shea said.

This is the 15th year of the tournament. The fee is $1, and kids can still sign up on site for Wednesday's games. The first games start at 10 a.m.