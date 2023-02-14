Watch CBS News
Local News

'Chi Safe Walk' makes sure you never have to walk alone

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

'Chi Safe Walk' makes sure you never have to walk alone
'Chi Safe Walk' makes sure you never have to walk alone 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago leaders want to make sure you never have to walk alone.

The Chicago OEMC app includes a safe walk feature that lets you share your location with friends and family so they can monitor you until you make it safely to your destination.

If something happens, you can click the panic button to call 9-1-1 and your contact will have your exact location.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.