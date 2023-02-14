'Chi Safe Walk' makes sure you never have to walk alone

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago leaders want to make sure you never have to walk alone.

The Chicago OEMC app includes a safe walk feature that lets you share your location with friends and family so they can monitor you until you make it safely to your destination.

Get around Chicago with some added security. Download the new Chicago OEMC app and take advantage of features like Chi Safe Walk.



Visit https://t.co/IOC2uXbxSU to download.https://t.co/6KTpGvVK5X — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 10, 2023

If something happens, you can click the panic button to call 9-1-1 and your contact will have your exact location.