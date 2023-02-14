'Chi Safe Walk' makes sure you never have to walk alone
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago leaders want to make sure you never have to walk alone.
The Chicago OEMC app includes a safe walk feature that lets you share your location with friends and family so they can monitor you until you make it safely to your destination.
If something happens, you can click the panic button to call 9-1-1 and your contact will have your exact location.
