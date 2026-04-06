Cherry blossoms blooming at Chicago's Columbia Basin in Jackson Park

The cherry blossom trees at Jackson Park's Columbia Basin could be just five to ten days away from their peak bloom.

It's the second year in a row that the Chicago Park District is expecting a robust bloom.

"The blossoming of spring, you know. It's kind of like poetic in a way."

Like poetry in motion as petals dance in the wind, nothing gives Jaye Gipson so much joy.

"It's almost like a little salsa, you know, in the wind," she said with laughter. "You know, a little hip action."

Gipson loved nature since day one. Not just because of her love for parks, but also because she was born on Earth Day. Jackson Park is one of her favorites, especially this time of year.

"I just know that all of a sudden, they were here, and I was like, 'Oh! okay, gotta go,'" she said.

Cherry blossom trees are starting to bloom in pink and white. Gipson isn't the only one who feels the need to capture every angle.

"And I love having the museum in the background. It's so beautiful," she said.

Patricia Ward is head scientist at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, which has a front row seat to the cherry blossom show.

"Seeing people come out here and be outside and enjoying them and being together and the trees blossoming, it's magical," Ward said.

The Chicago Park District planted the first 120 trees in 2013 to mark the 120th anniversary of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.

"I just think they're just so beautiful and delicate," Gipson said.

Together with the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, they planted more and more.

More than 200 trees are just days away from full blossoms, providing more joy for Gipson and anyone who appreciates poetry in motion.