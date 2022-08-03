Cheer team to hold first practice without family killed in head-on crash in McHenry County
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The Oriole Park Falcon cheer team is practicing for the first time without their coach and fellow teammates.
Lauren Dobosz and her four children; Emma, Lucas, Nick, and Ella were all killed early Sunday morning after they were hit head-on, by a wrong-way driver in McHenry County.
Her husband, Tom, is still critically injured.
The cheer team says the family was an essential and dedicated part of their program for many years.
A GoFundMe is raising money for funerals and medical costs. So far, it has raised more than $26,000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.