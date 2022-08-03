Watch CBS News
Cheer team to hold first practice without family killed in head-on crash in McHenry County

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The Oriole Park Falcon cheer team is practicing for the first time without their coach and fellow teammates.

Lauren Dobosz and her four children; Emma, Lucas, Nick, and Ella were all killed early Sunday morning after they were hit head-on, by a wrong-way driver in McHenry County.

Her husband, Tom, is still critically injured.

The cheer team says the family was an essential and dedicated part of their program for many years.

A GoFundMe is raising money for funerals and medical costs. So far, it has raised more than $26,000.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 11:24 AM

