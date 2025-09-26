Watch CBS News
Man critically wounded in Chatham shooting

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon inside a home in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, shortly after 6 p.m., an unidentified man was shot multiple times inside a home in the first block of East 89th Street.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. His age was not immediately available.

Two weapons were recovered from inside the home, and a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

