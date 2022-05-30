Watch CBS News
Chatham honors Mother Wade at her 80th birthday party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special birthday celebration was held for a staple of Chicago's Chatham community. 

Family, friends and local leaders gathered at Josephine's Southern Cooking to honor the restaurant's namesake, Mother Josephone Wade, on her 80th birthday. 

The day-long party started with brunch and continued into the evening with music and, of course, plenty of food. 

Wade said her thanks goes to God. 

She opened the restaurant more than 30 years ago and still gives jobs to people in the neighborhood and meals to those in need. 

