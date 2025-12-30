Man charged after crash in Wrigleyville leaves 2 Chicago police officers injured

An 18-year-old man was charged after a crash involving a stolen car left two Chicago police officers with serious injuries early Monday morning.

Chicago police said Orlando Matos III, 18, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving, a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and citations, including failure to reduce speed and damage to public property.

Just before 3 a.m., a marked Chicago police squad car was headed south on Racine Avenue at Waveland Avenue, about a block west of Wrigley Field, when a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen ran a stop sign and hit the squad car.

Police said the Elantra went on to hit three parked cars, while the squad car was pushed onto the parkway and sidewalk and hit a tree, police said.

Two Chicago police officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Their condtions are unknown at this time.

Police initially said Matos III was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Matos III is expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.