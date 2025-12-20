Teen, 6 kids charged in attack of mother, son outside South Side school

A teen and six children were charged after a mother was attacked by a group of kids while protecting her children outside a South Side elementary school in November.

All seven minors were charged with misdemeanor charges of battery. Police said all of minors charged were referred for counseling services and were released from custody.

Video of the attack has caught the attention of many across the country, and the community has stepped in to help move her out of the South Deering neighborhood.

Police said the 33-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were walking near 106th and Bensley in the South Deering neighborhood when the group of kids started chasing after the mother and her children, calling them names and taunting them.

Corshawnda Hatter spoke with CBS News Chicago days after the attack and said she was still in pain and her children were suffering.

"My son, he's very devastated. He'll wake up in the middle of his sleep, screaming. He's screaming, 'Mommy are you there?'" she said.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video. Chicago Public Schools also reacted, stating there would be more security.

The investigation remains ongoing.