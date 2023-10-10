Charges filed against man shot 2 people, injured Chicago police officers in crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with shooting two people in front of a police station and then getting into a car crash with police.

Last Saturday afternoon, police said Anthony Evans, 25, shot a man and woman outside of the District 3 police station. He then drove off and crashed into a squad car on 54th and State that was responding to the shooting.

Four officers and five other people were injured.

One of the officers is the husband of State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar (D).