21-year-old man charged after fatal shooting inside Mundelein apartment

A 21-year-old man was charged in the shooting death of a man inside an apartment in Mundelein, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Police said Deandre Harris was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

At 11:40 a.m., Mundelein police were called to a building in the 500 block of Deepwoods Drive following the shooting. Investigators determined Harris was visiting his girlfriend inside the apartment and got into an argument with a 48-year-old man who lives in the same apartment.

Police said during the argument, Harris took out a pistol and started shooting, hitting the 48-year-old man. Police said the victim's girlfriend, a 47-year-old woman, was also hit by gunfire.

The 48-year-old man died at a local hospital.

Mundeline police said the gun was later found inside Harris' vehicle.

Harris is due in court on Wednesday morning. Police said the state's attorney's office will file a petition to detain Harris while awaiting trial.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Mundelein police are investigating.