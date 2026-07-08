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21-year-old man charged after fatal shooting inside Mundelein apartment

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A 21-year-old man was charged in the shooting death of a man inside an apartment in Mundelein, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Police said Deandre Harris was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 

At 11:40 a.m., Mundelein police were called to a building in the 500 block of Deepwoods Drive following the shooting. Investigators determined Harris was visiting his girlfriend inside the apartment and got into an argument with a 48-year-old man who lives in the same apartment. 

Police said during the argument, Harris took out a pistol and started shooting, hitting the 48-year-old man. Police said the victim's girlfriend, a 47-year-old woman, was also hit by gunfire. 

The 48-year-old man died at a local hospital. 

Mundeline police said the gun was later found inside Harris' vehicle. 

Harris is due in court on Wednesday morning. Police said the state's attorney's office will file a petition to detain Harris while awaiting trial. 

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Mundelein police are investigating. 

Victor Jacobo contributed to this report.

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