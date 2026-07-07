Shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded in Mundelein, Illinois, apartment

Two people were shot, and one of them died, in an apartment in the north Chicago suburb of Mundelein on Tuesday morning.

At 11:40 am., Mundelein police were called to a building in the 500 block of Deepwoods Drive following the shooting.

They found two victims who had been shot. A woman was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while a man died at the hospital, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Mundelein police obtained a description of a suspect vehicle and broadcast it to other law enforcement agencies. Illinois State Police traced a car all the way to the Illinois-Indiana state line, where they pulled over the car and took a man and woman into custody.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and domestic in nature, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Mundelein police continued to investigate Tuesday afternoon.