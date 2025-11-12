Kat Abughazaleh, 5 others plead not guilty to federal charges from Broadview protest

Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh and five other people pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal charges accusing protesters of interfering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Broadview.

Abughazaleh and five others were arraigned at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, two weeks after they were indicted on charges of conspiracy to impede or injure a federal law enforcement officer; and forcibly impeding, intimidating, or interfering with a federal law enforcement officer while engaged in official duties. They will remain free on bond while they await trial.

Prosecutors said the so-called "Broadview Six" blocked federal agents from entering the ICE facility in Broadview on Sept. 26, and damaged an agent's vehicle as he was reporting to work.

According to the indictment, they "banged aggressively" on the vehicle's windows and hood, and "pushed against the vehicle to hinder and impede its movement." They also allegedly scratched the word "PIG" into the body of the vehicle, and broke one of its side mirrors and rear windshield wiper.

If convicted, they could face up to six years in prison for the conspiracy charges, and up to eight years in prison for the intimidation charges.

Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in the 9th District in Illinois, has called the case a "political prosecution," and her opponents in the race have denounced the charges against her.

Also charged alongside Abughazaleh are Catherine Sharp, who is running for a seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners; Michael Rabbitt, who is the Democratic committeeman in the 45th Ward in Chicago; Brian Straw, who is running for Oak Park village trustee; Andre Martin; and Joselyn Walsh. According to the indictment, Martin worked for Abughazaleh. In addition to running for Cook County Board, Sharp is the chief of staff for Chicago Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

A large group of supporters gathered outside the courthouse as the six defendants made their first court appearance on the charges on Wednesday.

The defendants are due back in court on Dec. 4.