2 teens charged in multiple ATM burglaries across Chicago

Two teenagers were charged in multiple ATM burglaries reported at Chicago businesses on Friday.

Chicago police said the teens, 16 years old and 17 years old, were charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.

On Friday around 3:30 a.m., an ATM was stolen from a bar in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said four people entered The Double Tavern window in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police said the group stole an ATM and fled in a dark SUV.

An hour later, police said four people stole an ATM and a cash register from Taco and Burrito Express in the 2500 block of North Halsted Street. Police said the group left the scene in a gray Kia sedan.

The teens were also connected to burglaries in the 1900 block of West 47th Street and in the 3600 block of W. 26th Street on Friday.



