2 more ATMs stolen from Chicago businesses on Friday

ATMs were stolen from two more businesses early Friday morning.

Friday's burglaries mark the sixth time ATMs have been taken from Chicago businesses this week. Thieves have targeted gas stations and restaurants.

Around 3:30 a.m., an ATM was stolen from a bar in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said four men entered The Double Tavern window in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police said the group stole an ATM and fled in a dark SUV.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

An hour later, police said four men stole an ATM and a cash register from a restaurant in the 2500 block of North Halsted Street. Police said the group left the scene in a gray Kia sedan.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.