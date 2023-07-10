Chaos Divers find man missing since 2022 at bottom of Calumet River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a year of searching, a Chicago family finally has answers about their missing father, thanks to a team of civilian divers.

The group discovered the 71-year-old man's body this weekend at the bottom of the Calumet River.

Only on 2 Sabrina Franza speaks with the man's family and the divers who found him.

"A girl's first love is her dad. Always. He was just the first person that ever showed me love from a male's perspective."

Quiana Jackson's father disappeared 11 months ago. James Jackson was 71 years old.

"A deacon of a church. A church-going man. God-fearing man."

A father of three and grandfather of four. The Jackson family knew something was wrong after there was no sign of him for months. They then enlisted help.

A dive team made up of civilians, most from the state of Illinois is called the Chaos Divers.

"We travel the country. We're on the road probably 250 days out of the year," said Lindsay Bussick, Manager of the Chaos Divers.

They pack their rv with scuba gear and use sonar technology to help families find missing loved ones.

"We have already seen it on the sonar, and we marked it with a magnet, so we're prepared," said Chaos Divers Founder Jacob Grubbs.

After three days of searching the Calumet River, the last pinged location on Jackson's cell phone. Britain Lockhart found his car.

"I drove down, noticed that the vehicle was white made my way to the driver-side window, and Mr. Jackson was inside," Lockhart said. He is the owner of Depths of History.

They called first responders and the Jackson family.

"When I saw her number, come across my screen as a telephone call, my heart stopped. Because I knew what the call was about," said Giana Jackson, the missing man's daughter.

A family finally has some answers. Chicago police are still investigating.

"Although I'm happy that we have found him, it's also bittersweet. That the hope I had, that we would find him, is no longer there."

The medical examiner is still working to officially identify the person whose body was recovered from the lake.

The Chaos Divers do not charge families or law enforcement for their services. They do accept donations. Visit the Chaos Divers website to learn more.