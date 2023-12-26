Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Change in temps after warm holiday weekend

By Laura Bannon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, 40s for highs
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, 40s for highs 01:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temps will not be as mild as they were over the weekend. We'll have more with more clouds than sunshine. 

today-1226.png
Temperatures continue cooling through the rest of the week. Highs by the final weekend of the year in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

temps-1226.png
We're monitoring another rain chance on Thursday.

3-day-1226.png
TODAY: MAINLY CLOUDY – SOME SUNSHINE LATE HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLDER LOW: 32

TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 43

7-day-1226.png
