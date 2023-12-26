Chicago First Alert Weather: Change in temps after warm holiday weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temps will not be as mild as they were over the weekend. We'll have more with more clouds than sunshine.
Temperatures continue cooling through the rest of the week. Highs by the final weekend of the year in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We're monitoring another rain chance on Thursday.
TODAY: MAINLY CLOUDY – SOME SUNSHINE LATE HIGH: 41
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COLDER LOW: 32
TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 43
